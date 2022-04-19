Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of his newborn son, asks for privacy

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday took to his social media handle to reveal the death of his newborn son. He conveyed the devastating news in a note uploaded on Twitter which is signed by both Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. In 2021, the couple revealed that they were expecting twins.

The statement read, ‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you’.

Ronaldo’s team, as well as others from throughout the soccer world, sent him messages of support. Meanwhile, he most recently appeared in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday. In the process, Ronaldo scored a hat trick.

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano ? Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022