Delhi-Dehradun expressway project; Supreme Court reconstitutes expert committee

The Supreme Court (SC) reconstituted the Delhi-Dehradun expressway project’s oversight committee. The National Green Tribunal has previously appointed 12 experts to the committee (NGT).

The court appointed a new head and two new members to the committee. The expert committee, which was previously led by Uttarakhand’s Chief Secretary, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, would now be led by CP Goyal, Director-General of the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Anil Prakash Joshi, the founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization, and Vijay Dhasmana, an environmentalist, have been added to the committee as additional members. The order was issued in response to a petition filed by Citizens for Green Doon, an NGO, challenging an NGT order.