Farmers in Tamil Nadu dumping tonnes of Sampangi flowers as prices wither.

Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district dumped nearly seven tonnes of Sampangi flowers in pits after failing to sell them for a decent cost. Farmers were shocked when the price of Sampangi flower dropped from Rs 70 per kilo last week to Rs 10 for the day. To avoid further losses, they put roughly seven tonnes of Sampangi flowers in pits halfway.

Farmers stated that they had to start picking flowers by 5 a.m. just to get them to the market, and that with the steep drop in prices, they were unhappy to see their hard work go to waste. Meanwhile, they asked the government to assist, either by granting MSP to prevent such losses of livelihood or by establishing a perfume factory in their region, which would create more jobs.

The Sampangi flower plants, which are used in perfume production and festival occasions, were cultivated by farmers in Sathyamangalam and the surrounding areas. Flowers are usually taken to the Sathyamangalam Flower Producers Society, where the price is set, and then transported to various regions in Tamilnadu, as well as Kerala and Karnataka.