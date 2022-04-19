Fire-Boltt unveils Ninja Pro Plus smartwatch in India: Know the features

Mumbai: India based audio and wearable company, Fire-Boltt has unveiled its new smartwatch named Ninja Pro Plus. It is available on Flipkart. The price and official launch date of the Ninja Pro Plus have not been mentioned.

This smartwatch has a 1.69-inch HD display with a resolution of 240x 280 pixels. The smartwatch features Female Health Care, Meditative Breathing, and Sleep Monitoring along with 30 sports modes. Its Smart Notifications feature allows you to access notifications from apps like Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

It has a battery life of up to 5 days. It is designed to offer 2ATM water resistance. Furthermore, there are features such as Camera Control, Sedentary Reminder, Drink Water Reminder, Music Control, Split Screen Display, and Weather Updates.