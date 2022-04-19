Governor Soundararajan points out protocol violation, says working with KCR is difficult.

The rift between Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the ruling TRS government erupted again on Tuesday, when she expressed her concerns about protocol violations and said working with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is difficult.

According to Soundararajan, ‘In Telangana, neither Collector nor SP accompany me to the places I visit. Certain democratically elected CMs are trying to become dictatorial. It is very challenging to work with Telangana CM.’

Soundararajan had previously claimed, at her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that government officials were failing to show up during her visits to districts, in violation of protocol. During her visit to a tribal festival in Mulugu district and the newly inaugurated temple at Yadadri, she allegedly broke protocol. KCR’s cabinet ministers recently skipped a Raj Bhawan event.