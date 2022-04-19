Honda Activa owner pays Rs 15.4 lakh for registration number ‘0001’

In Chandigarh, a Honda Activa owner spent more than Rs 15 lakh on a super VIP ‘0001’ number plate. He purchased the number plate for Rs 15.44 lakh on a Honda Activa scooter, which costs Rs 71,000 (ex-showroom, starting price). Brij Mohan, the owner of the Activa scooter, who owns and operates an advertising firm, won this unique number in the latest auction of the Chandigarh Registration and Licensing Authority.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has declared that the state government will auction off ‘0001’ number plates to raise money for the state. The Chandigarh Registration and Licensing Authority auctioned 378 elegant registration numbers for Rs 1.5 million. The ‘CH01- CJ-0001’ was auctioned off for Rs 15.44 lakh, with a starting price of Rs 500,000.

Also Read: ‘Now my kids are old enough’: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on returning to work after 7 years

On the other hand, Brij Mohan said that he purchased this licence plate for his future automobile, which he plans to buy on Diwali 2022. He added that this number will appear on his Honda Activa at first and it will be transferred to his new vehicle.

There are now 179 state government cars with the 0001 number plate, four of which are in ML Khattar’s personal convoy. He recently opted to forego the 0001 numbers in order to increase money from an e-auction with bids beginning at Rs 5 lakh. The e-auctioning of these expensive number plates is expected to generate an income of Rs 18 crores, according to estimates.