Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu blessed with a baby boy

Kajal Aggarwal and her spouse Gautam Kitchlu have welcomed a baby boy into their family on April 19, 2022. The actress is yet to make an official statement about the baby. On the other hand, fans are anxiously waiting for the baby’s picture, but it is to be awaited whether they will keep their child out of the spotlight, as most celebrities do.

After months of speculation about Kajal’s pregnancy, the couple made it public on New Year’s Eve. For the uninitiated, Kajal’s husband Gautam formally revealed the pregnancy news on Instagram with a beautiful photo of the actress and a pregnant lady emoji to inform their followers that they are expecting a kid.

Kajal has been posting lovely images from her maternity photoshoot and flaunting her baby belly since announcing her pregnancy. Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30th, 2020. Their wedding was nothing short of fantasy, despite the fact that it was a small gathering owing to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, since her pregnancy, the actress has taken a hiatus from work. Currently, she is preparing for the release of the much-anticipated flick ‘Acharya’ alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. The film will be released in April 29.