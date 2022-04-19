Maharashtra govt to renovate 8 centuries-old temples; CM Thackeray issues order

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his commitment to Hindutva on Monday, giving the go-ahead to the restoration of eight historic and functional temples scattered around the state, the most of which date back several centuries. Dhutpapeshwar Temple in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur’s Kopeshwar Temple, Pune’s Ekviradevi Temple, Nashik’s Gondeshwar Temple, Aurangabad’s Khandoba Temple, Beed’s Purushottam Bhagwan Temple, Amravati’s Anandeshwar Temple, and Gadchiroli’s Markanda Mahadev Temple are among them.

While the Dhutpapeshwar Temple is roughly 1,000 years old, the Kopeshwar Temple is 800 years old, the Ekvira Devi Temple was established during the Pandavas’ reign, and the Gondeshwar Temple is 900 years old. The Khandoba Temple, which is equally respected by Muslims, is approximately 9 centuries old and the Purushottam Bhagwan Temple, which is the only one of its sort in the state, is around 15 centuries old. The Anandeshwar Temple is roughly 8 centuries old, and the Markanda Mahadev Temple is decades old.

Also Read: Honda Activa owner pays Rs 15.4 lakh for registration number ‘0001’

The Chief Minister, while presiding over a meeting of the Cultural Affairs Department, instructed that administrative clearance for the face-lifting of these eight temples be granted this week so that construction may begin without delay. Officials said that while the original shape and construction of each historic temple would be preserved, new infrastructure, aesthetics and facilities will be built to attract more pilgrims and visitors from around the state and India.