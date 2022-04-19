Money laundering case; ED to file charge sheet against Nawab Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a charge sheet against NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik this week in the money laundering case that the agency has opened against him. The ED arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a case filed against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates for allegedly running a terror network in the country.

The ED learned of a 2.75-acre site in Kurla, also known as Goawala compound, that Malik bought from Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and 1993 serial blasts accused Sardar Shahwali Khan during the investigation. Malik’s money was allegedly used to fund terrorism. The transaction took place between 2003 and 2005, and Malik is said to have placed a large number of tenants on the property.

Malik and companies controlled by him and his family earned Rs 11.7 crore in rent from this property, which was held by two of Nawab Malik’s companies, M/s Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and M/s Malik Infrastructure.