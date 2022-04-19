Nirmala Sitharaman assures Sri Lanka of all possible economic assistance

In Washington, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and assured him that, as a close ally and good neighbour, India will do everything possible to help the island nation through its worst economic crisis. Sri Lanka, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, is facing unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst since the country gained independence from the Britain in 1948.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Ms Sitharaman, who is in Washington for the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, discussed the current economic situation and India’s approach to tackling the prevailing issues in Sri Lanka on Monday.

‘Union Finance Minister [email protected] met Sri Lanka Finance Minister Mr Ali Sabry on the sidelines of IMF-WB Spring Meetings, at Washington D.C., today, and discussed current economic situation and its approach towards addressing the prevailing challenges in Sri Lanka,’ the Ministry of Finance tweeted.