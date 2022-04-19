Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces 9-day break

Kuwait City: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Kuwait has announced 9-day break for all government employees in the country. CSC has announced that Eid Al Fitr holidays would begin on May 1 and end on May 5. Official work will begin on al, government offices and ministries from May 8. April 29 and 30 fall on Friday and Saturday, government employees will benefit from a long 9-day Eid break.

CSC informed that all government authorities with special working hours should arrange their work timing in a manner that would serve the public interest.

Experts and astronomical centres in Kuwait have unanimously agreed that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days of fasting and accordingly, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2.