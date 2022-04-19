State government submits SIT report in Anis Khan murder case, Calcutta High Court to hear on April 25.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta government filed an 82-page SIT report in the Anis Khan murder case with the Calcutta High Court. The advocate general updated the court on the investigation’s progress, including the results of the CFSL (Hyderabad) report and the polygraph test.

On February 19, mysterious circumstances led to the death of Anis Khan at his home in the Howrah district. On Monday, the bench was set to hear the SIT report in the case. The report, however, could not be submitted because the judge had not come.

TMC legal cell lawyer Achinta Banerjee submitted video clips of Anis’ father before the court on Tuesday. ‘Anis Khan’s father told the media that the judge did not attend the HC yesterday under the pressure of the CM,’ the TMC lawyer alleged while submitting the footage.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Shamim Ahmed, clarified that there had been a misunderstanding. ‘We have full confidence in the court.’ The court has ordered them to give the petitioner a copy of the SIT report.