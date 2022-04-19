State govt allows maximum 1 month casual leave for employees infected with COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a significant announcement for its employees. People working for the state government now have the option of taking a special casual leave. The government has issued instructions allowing persons to take a special causal leave if diagnosed with COVID-19.

The government has also sent instructions to all related departments, advising them of the new decision. According to the government guidelines, any employee can take this casual leave at any moment if they tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration has also said that this special leave would only be accessible for a maximum of one month. Employers may no longer refuse to sanction any more COVID leaves due to the UP government’s new guidelines.