Strong earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Mindanao island in Philippines on Tuesday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the depth of the earthquake was at 10 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at 54 kms southeast of Manay town in the province. EMSC said that the earthquake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces 9-day break

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.