Three RSS workers arrested for murder of PFI member in Kerala

Three RSS workers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a PFI leader in Kerala’s Palakkad district on April 15, police said. The trio were friends of an RSS leader who was killed in Palakkad in November last year.

According to ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare, three people have been arrested: Ramesh, Arumughan, and Saravanan, all RSS workers, and they are suspected of directly carrying out the murder of PFI leader Subair (43) to avenge the death of RSS leader Sanjith in November 2021.

ADGP said that, one of them, Ramesh, was a close friend of Sanjith’s and the latter had said to the accused that if anything happened to him, Subair would be responsible. However, the senior officer pointed out that Subair’s involvement in Sanjith’s murder had not been revealed throughout the investigation.

As a result of Sanjith’s murder, Ramesh allegedly began planning the murder of the PFI leader, and the trio attempted to kill him several times but were unsuccessful due to the presence of police in the area.