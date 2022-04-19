UAE introduces new visa and residence schemes to invite ‘top talents’

The UAE had implemented a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme, adding additional categories and broadening the reach of beneficiaries. The project aims to boost the country’s competitiveness in the tourist, economic, and educational sectors.

In order to recruit and retain global talent, the UAE has modified the Golden Residence requirements as part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme. The scope of beneficiaries has been broadened to include extra advantages, such as ten years of renewable residency.

The new Entrance and Residence Scheme also includes ten different types of entry visas with fewer restrictions and greater perks. The new visas do not require a host or a sponsor, and they provide greater flexibility, multi-entry, 60-day validity, and one unified application platform.

The new system for residence visas and entrance permits includes new categories of residence permits for investors, skilled workers, self-employed persons, and family members. The new visa kinds give tailored benefits to each group.