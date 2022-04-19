WHO chief speaks in Gujarati at inauguration of traditional medicine centre

During the inauguration ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus greeted the crowd in Gujarati.

During the ceremony, the WHO Director-General addressed the audience, saying, ‘I have a special connection with India. I learned about traditional medicines from India, I am very grateful to my teachers.’

‘I also grew up watching Bollywood films and I understand that the Swiss Alps are a favourite destination for Bollywood fans,’ he added. In the presence of Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, CM Bhupendra Patel, and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.