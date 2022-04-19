Yuvan Shankar Raja’s social media post after Ilaiyaraaja controversy triggers debate

Following Ilaiyaraaja’s comments on social media comparing Ambedkar to PM Modi, his son Yuvan Shankara Raja’s Instagram post with the caption ‘Dark Dravidian, proud Tamizhan’ has sparked a controversy about Dravidianism among Tamil Nadu politicians.

Ilaiyaraaja received widespread criticism for comparing Modi to Ambedkar, leading several BJP leaders to express support for the musician, while blaming the situation on Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Before the controversy could calm down, Ilaiyaraaja’s son, Yuvan Shankar Raja, posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a black T-shirt and lungi with the message ‘Dark Dravidian, Proud Tamizhan.’

‘If Yuvan is dark, then he (Annamalai) is much darker like a jungle crow and that he too is a pure Dravidian,’ N BJP President K Annamalai responded. Seeman, the leader of Naam Thamizhar Katchi, responded by saying, ‘Just because someone is black, doesn’t mean they are Dravidian.’