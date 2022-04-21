CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 11th edition of Kerala Travel Mart; Focus on revival of tourism sector

Kochi: 11th edition of India’s largest tourism fest, Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), will be inagurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 5. The inauguration will be held at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty and will be presided over by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

This year, the mart will aim at the revival of the tourism sector that was adversely affected due to the Covid situation. The mart also aims at the betterment of the financial condition of the state through the growth of the tourism sector. As part of reviving the industry in light of the pandemic, KTM 2022 will highlight the prominence of Kerala as a tourist destination for both domestic and international markets. The exhibition of the second edition of ‘Champions Boat League’, a competition of Kerala snake boats, will also be held.

KTM Society President Baby Mathew informed that a commercial meeting and an exhibition by the sellers will be held on May 6,7 at Sagara-Samudrika convention centres at Willingdon Island. Former president Abraham George said that representatives from 69 countries will take part in the fest. The organisers informed that Caravan Tourism is another highlight of this year.