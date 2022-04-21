Encounter breaks out in Kashmir’s Baramulla; 3 soldiers, one civilian injured

Baramulla: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed on Thursday that three soldiers and one civilian have received minor injuries in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Kumar also revealed that the exact location of the encounter is Malwa.

‘Exact location of the encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow’, Kumar said.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday. ‘Encounter underway in Pariswani area of Baramulla. Budgam Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow’, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Further details are awaited.