‘Negotiating with Putin is like dealing with crocodile:’ Boris Johnson warns Ukraine

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Ukraine it will be hard to negotiate a peace deal with a leader who is so unreliable, and compared negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin to dealing with a crocodile. Johnson alleged, Putin has made it clear that he wants to take more Ukrainian territory and could launch another assault on the country’s capital Kyiv.

‘How can you negotiate with a crocodile when it has your leg in its jaws, that is the difficulty that Ukrainians face’, Johnson told reporters on a plane to India for a two-day visit. ‘It is very hard to see how the Ukrainians can negotiate with Putin now given his manifest lack of good faith’, he added.

As for the Ukrainian side, Johnson thought President Zelensky wanted to see Russian forces expelled from eastern Ukraine. But he thought Zelensky would consider talking about Crimea – a peninsula that was annexed by Russian forces on 2014. In any case, he said it was up to the people to decide on their future. ‘Nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukraine’, the UK PM said.