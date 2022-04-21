New Covid-19 protocols for school trips, activities and events announced in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE have announced new Covid-19 safety protocols to the National Protocol for Educational Establishments for the Academic Year 2021-2022. The new guidelines will come into force on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

All activities and events in educational establishments will be allowed. Parents will be allowed to attend the school functions. But they must comply with preventive measures, including wearing facemasks in closed spaces and the Green Pass Protocol on Al Hosn app.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE announces holiday

School trips organised by educational facilities will be allowed, with all those involved required to wear facemasks while on school buses. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students will be allowed to go on such trips, provided they have green status on their Al Hosn app.

All university students wishing to enter dorms must conduct a PCR test once every month. They must also follow the Green Pass Protocol for vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Green Pass Protocol will be mandatory for all visitors of educational establishments, along with students aged 16 and above, staff and personnel. As for students aged under 16, they have to conduct a PCR test on a monthly basis.