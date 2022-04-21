Russian plans to raid Mariupol steel factory scrapped in favour of blockade

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to abandon preparations to raid the Azovstal plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, instead opting for a hermetic blockade.

Putin delivered the order to his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, who had previously informed Putin that around 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were still holed up in the massive complex, which has a big underground component.

In a televised discussion at the Kremlin, Putin informed Shoigu, ‘I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I give you permission to cancel it.’

Putin stated that his decision not to raid the Azovstal plant was based on the desire to protect Russian soldiers’ lives.

‘There’s no need to crawl underground through these industrial buildings or ascend into these tombs,” he stated. “Block off this industrial zone so that not even a fly can get through.’

Putin also appealed to the remaining Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal to surrender, adding that Russia would treat them with respect and provide medical assistance to those injured.