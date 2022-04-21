To achieve trade deal with India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signals visa flexibility

In exchange for this year’s signing of a free-trade agreement that may enhance annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was willing to provide more visas to India.

On his approach to the world’s second-most populous country, Johnson indicated that he was willing to be more conciliatory on a point that could have stymied the discussions.

Johnson told reporters, “I have always been in favour of brilliant people coming to this country.’ ‘Our economy is short hundreds of thousands of people, and we need to take a progressive approach, which we will.’

As ministers aim to focus policy toward faster-growing economies throughout the Indo-Pacific region, outside of the European Union’s shared trade policy, Britain has made getting a trade deal with India one of its post-Brexit priority.

India wants more Indians to be able to live and work in the United Kingdom. Any commercial agreement will almost certainly be conditional on the relaxation of laws and the reduction of costs for Indian students and professionals visiting the nation.

After decades of migration, India and the erstwhile colonial power Britain already have extensive trading links, and more than a million people of Indian ancestry live in the United Kingdom.

Britain seeks to take advantage of India’s growing middle class and their desire for high-end British items like Scotch whisky. They also hope that India would be able to become a global power.