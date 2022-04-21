UAE based air carrier announces 20% discount on tickets

Abu Dhabi: UAE based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air announced a discount of 20% on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. Fares start from as low as Dh39, for certain destinations. The airline had earlier announced flights to Salalah (Oman), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Amman (Jordan) and Aqaba (Jordan).

Earlier, low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai announced that it will resume commercial passenger flights to Gassim in Saudi Arabia from May 1. Sharjah based Air Arabia announced resumption of flight services to four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline will restart services Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim and Hail from April 28, 2022.