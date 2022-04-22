Amit Shah says, become tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the need to modernise the police force on Friday, advising officers to become tech-savvy in order to stay two steps ahead of criminals. He was speaking at the start of the Bureau of Police Research and Development’s (BPR&D) 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) here.

‘Police need to be tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals,’ he said. In order to strengthen the country’s internal security, Shah stated that the police force needed to be modernised and trained.

According to the minister, the Narendra Modi government has almost resolved the Kashmir issue, as well as the naxalism and narcotics problems in the North East region, in the last eight years. ‘After the abrogation of Article 370, large-scale development is happening in Jammu and Kashmir,’ he said. The Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) in Bhopal is hosting the two-day event. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also addressed at the occasion.