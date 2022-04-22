BJP forms fact-finding team to investigate destruction of Alwar temple in Rajasthan.

A five-member committee has been formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to investigate the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajasthan. The temple at Sarai Mohalla, Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was demolished. The BJP committee, headed by Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand, would visit Rajgarh in three days, prepare a factual report, and submit it to Rajasthan BJP leader Satish Poonia.

‘The committee includes Chandrakanta Meghwal, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, Braj Kishore Upadhyay and Bhavani Meena,’ BJP leader Sanjay Naruka told India Today. Amit Malviya, a BJP leader, launched a harsh attack on the Congress after sharing a video of the incident on Twitter on Thursday. ‘Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus — this is the secularism of Congress,’ he remarked.