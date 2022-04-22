By end of 2022, India to get world’s longest electric vehicle roadway.

India is expected to have the world’s longest electric vehicle highway by the end of this year, as part of a major push in the green energy sector. The Atal Harit Vidyut Rashtriya Mahamarg (AHVRM) project is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, however the highway will be renamed once the work is over.

The announcement was supposed to be made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jewar airport foundation stone laying event in November of last year. It was postponed, however, due to slow progress on the job during the lockdown.

The government is now considering completing the project by the end of this year or the start of next year.