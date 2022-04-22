Damayanti Sen directed to oversee probe into rape of 40-year-old in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court ordered Damayanti Sen, an Indian Police Service official, to supervise the investigation into the Namkhana rape case. Sen was recently ordered to supervise four further rape cases reported from Deganga in North 24 Parganas, as well as to Malda, Bansdroni, and Matia. On April 8, five men allegedly gang-raped a 40-year-old woman in Namkhana, pouring kerosene inside her private parts and trying to burn her alive.

The woman was taken around 4 a.m. when she went out to use the washroom, according to the complaint. She was alone in the house when the accused abducted her, brought her to the second floor and gang raped her. After that, the accused attempted to kill her by pouring kerosene on her private parts.

Her neighbour was woken by the woman’s screaming and came to check on her. The accused ran when they saw the neighbours approaching. The woman, who was terrified by the incident, did not file a police report right away. Her health began to deteriorate the next day, and she was transferred to the Kakdwip hospital after being taken to the block hospital. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. They were identified as the woman’s husband’s older brother and a close relative.