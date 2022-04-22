Eid Al Fitr 2022: Dubai Shopping Malls Group announces 200,000 UAE dirhams as Eidiya

Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) announced that it will give away 200,000 UAE dirhams as Eidiya to customers during the Eid Al Fitr. Any customer who shops for 100 UAE dirhams and more at any of the participating malls from April 22 till the third day of Eid, can enter a raffle

A total of Dh200,000 will be allotted to 46 winners. Customers spending Dh100 are eligible for a blue coupon and can win up to Dh90,000. Customers who purchase for a minimum of Dh250 will be given a red coupon and they can win up to Dh50,000. Customers spending Dh350 get a yellow coupon, giving them a chance to up to Dh60,000.

Also Read: An emirate in UAE announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

As many as 15 malls across Dubai will take participate in the campaign, including Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Barsha Mall, Barsha South Mall, Ethihad Mall, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre, Al Quoz Mall, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Marhaba Mall, Town Mall, Jebel Ali Mall.