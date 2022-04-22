Election body bribery case; TTV Dhinakaran appears before probe agency

Officials said AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran appeared in Delhi for the second time today for questioning in a money laundering case relating to the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the VK Sasikala faction, according to officials.

The agency will continue to record his statement in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Mr Dhinakaran was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the first time on April 12 at its Delhi office for about eight hours. Last week, he received a new summons from the agency.

The notice and investigation against the 58-year-old Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader came after the agency recently arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a jailed ‘conman’ and another accused in this case.