Fodder Scam Case; Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by High Court

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court today in the 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case, in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 73, is in custody after being convicted and sentenced in February by a CBI court in a fodder scam case involving the embezzlement of over 139 crore from the Doranda treasury.

‘The Jharkhand High court has accepted our petition for suspension of the sentence and has granted bail. We had pleaded that he has served half of his five-year sentence in this case. Prasad has already served 41 months in jail … We had submitted the trial court’s certified copy. The court has granted bail,’ Lalu Prasad’s lawyer, Prabhat Kumar, told the news agency PTI.

Mr Kumar stated that the high court order will be relayed to the lower court by Tuesday, and that we will submit the bail bond and seek a release order. The hearing in a petition filed by the incarcerated leader challenging his conviction in a fodder scam case was delayed by the Jharkhand High Court on April 8.