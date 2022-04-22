Hindu temple-like structure found during renovation of mosque in Karnataka

A Hindu temple-like architectural structure was uncovered beneath an ancient mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday. According to sources, the construction was discovered on the grounds of the Malali Market Mosque, which is located inside the Ganjimath gramme panchayat borders.

The finding was made about midday on Thursday, April 21 during repair work at Juma Masjid in Malali. The mosque officials were in charge of the renovations, and a portion of the mosque had already been dismantled. The subject has sparked suspicion among Hindutva organisations that the site had housed a temple.

This quickly went viral, with a slew of individuals, including Hindu groups, rushing to the scene and pleading with officials to check the documents. As per reports, authorities have been denying entry to the general public since the afternoon to prevent any unforeseen situations.

People have speculated that a Hindu temple formerly stood on the site, thus Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) representatives have stepped out and asked the district administration to halt the work until the papers are validated.

Rajendra KV, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada said, ‘I have received information from field officials and police department about the issue. The District administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will take reports both from the endowment department and the Waqf Board’.

‘We will check the validity of the claims and take the appropriate decision very soon. Till then, I have instructed to maintain status quo and requested people not to jump into conclusions. I am requesting people to maintain law and order and peace’, the official added.