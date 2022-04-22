Lalbagh in Bengaluru banned digital cameras.

In addition to banning private shoots, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has also banned the use of all digital cameras within its premises, citing concerns about bird and bee disturbance caused by clicks and flashes. Shooting of movies and documentaries is already prohibited in two of Bengaluru’s most famous parks, Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

According to authorities, there are many beehives in the park, and the decision was made in the public’s interest because there had been multiple bee attacks in the park in the past. A seven-year-old girl was reportedly killed in 2015 while attending a flower show with her parents when she was attacked by a swarm of bees. Two people in a party of four were badly hurt in a bee attack in 2016.

A top official from the Horticulture Department told the Bangalore Mirror that the department wanted to ban digital cameras for a long time since they were both a distraction to the fauna and a nuisance to other visitors. According to reports, numerous park visitors have complained that professional cameras used for pre-wedding photoshoots or baby showers are causing them trouble and disturbance.