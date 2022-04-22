Masks required in public places in Delhi, those in private cars exempt.

The Delhi government said today that people must wear masks in public spaces. Those found in violation of rules amid an increase in COVID-19 cases will be fined Rs 500, according to the statement. Those travelling in private vehicles, are not required to wear masks. The mask rule was recently eased, but officials have made wearing a mask a mandatory in public places because to an increase in Covid cases.

Over 100 people were fined in Noida for not wearing masks in public places. As reports of children being affected emerge, the Delhi government is paying special attention to schools. The Delhi government said today in a set of COVID-19 guidelines issued for schools that students and staff should not be allowed to enter without thermal scanning.

‘Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items,’ he government stated. In the last few days, the number of Covid cases in Delhi has increased. The city reported 965 new Covid cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, there were 1,009 people, 632 on Tuesday, and 501 on Monday.