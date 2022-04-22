‘New rules’ allow international students to become permanent residents of Canada!

After a lengthy hiatus that left many overseas students without a path to permanent residency, Canada will resume government economic immigration programs in July. The Department of Immigration will also enable Canadians whose postgraduate work permits expire this year to stay in Canada for an extra 18 months, despite the fact that the backlog in all immigration categories has surpassed 1.8 million.

The adjustments, together with a variety of other specific measures, aim to solve the situation faced by thousands of foreign students who no longer have or are in need of status in Canada and may be forced to leave the country. ‘With the economy expanding faster than firms can hire for new positions, Canada must consider all alternatives to ensure we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our development,’ said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser in a prepared statement Friday.

Immigration will be critical to solving our labor shortage, and these measures are meant to fulfill pressing needs throughout the nation while providing more opportunities for new graduates and other applicants to establish their lives in Canada and will continue to assist us in the short run. as well as long-term success The outbreak has wreaked havoc on Canada’s immigration system, as travel restrictions and lockdowns in Canada and overseas delayed the processing of foreign applications for the majority of 2020 and 2021, leading the backlog to rise.

As a result, Ottawa discontinued its main federal economic immigration programs – the Canadian Experience, Federal Skilled Worker, and Skilled Trades Streams – last year, which were popular pathways for overseas students to seek permanent residency after graduation. Officials claimed to have reduced the ‘inventory’ of these programs by half, from 111,900 in September 2021 to 48,000 in March this year. They expect that by July, it will have been decreased further in order to restore to the pre-pandemic service norms.

In addition, the Immigration Department introduced a unique one-time procedure last May that allowed some students and migrants who worked in critical vocations during the epidemic to become permanent residents. However, due to Ottawa’s compelling need to relocate displaced Afghans and now Ukrainians in Canada, applications have taken longer to complete.

To avoid candidates falling through the gaps and being detained within Canada for an extended period of time, immigration officials will now let applicants leave the country while their application is being processed. In the meanwhile, those whose work permits expire will be eligible to renew their work permits until the end of 2024. With an open work permit, their family members living outside of Canada will be allowed to join them.