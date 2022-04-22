Plus One exams postponed; Praveshanolsavam on June 1: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: General education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said that the Plus One exams in the state will be held from June 13 to 30. The ‘Praveshanolsavam’ (school opening festival) will be on June 1. Model exams of Plus One will start on June 2, the earlier schedule for the final exam. The model exams will end on June 7. The Plus Two classes will start on July 1, soon after the end of the Plus One exams.

The minister further asserted that the teachers’ training camps will start from May first week, to bolster their academic capacity. He added that the educational institutions and students should follow the Covid protocol of the state. Books for students for the next academic year is ready for distribution, Sivankutty added.

Minister said that the state government aims to promote gender neutrality in schools. The government is ready to convert gender specific schools to mixed schools after holding discussions with concerned PTAs, and local government bodies. He added that the government received several applications to adopt the policy of gender neutrality in various schools in the state.