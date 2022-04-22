Samsung launches Exynos 1280 SoC

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC. The Exynos 1280 SoC is the chipset that powers smartphones like Galaxy A53 and Galaxy M33.

The new chipset has an octa-core CPU and two Arm Cortex-A78 cores that run at up to 2.4GHz and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that run at up to 2.0GHz. It supports maximum camera sensor resolution of up to 108-megapixel, and full-HD+ display resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The chipset is capable of running up to 4.3 trillion operations per second (TOPS) and can undertake high-quality AI functions like scene segmentation, real-time motion analysis, multi-object surveillance, among others. The processor also supports multi-frame image processing, electronic image stabilization (EIS) for enhanced image quality. It supports 4K video recording 30fps.

It comes with a built-in modem to offer connectivity options to both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G along with 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, Bluetooth v5.2, and FM Radio Rx.