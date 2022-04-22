Samsung launches Galaxy M53 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung launched its new 5G smartphone, Galaxy M53 5G in India on Friday. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. The smartphone will be available in Blue and Green colour options and will go on sale starting at 12pm on April 29 via Amazon, Samsung’s official website and retail channels.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android-12 based One UI 4.1 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.