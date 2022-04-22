Sasikala demands justice, strict action against accused in Kodanad heist and murder case.

After being questioned for two days by the Nilgiri police and Inspector General of Police (IG) West Zone Sudhakar on the Kodanad heist and murder case, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala issued a statement on Friday requesting that strict action be done against those involved in the crime.

In her statement, Sasikala stated that she was interrogated on April 21 and 22 in connection with the robbery at their estate in Kodanad, and that she had answered all of the police’s questions and had fully cooperated with the investigation.

‘Kodanad Estate may be a normal place for others, but for me and the members of AIADMK it is a temple as my sister (Jayalalithaa) loved the place and stayed there and that place gave her a lot of peace of mind and happiness,’ Sasikala said in her statement. Sasikala said that the unfortunate incident occurred while she was in prison, and that the estate was looted and the guard who worked there, Om Bahadur, was killed.