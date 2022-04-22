DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Apr 22, 2022, 04:24 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday. The selling pressure across all sectors weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped down by  715 points or 1.23% to close at 57,197.  NSE Nifty moved 221 points or 1.27% lower to close at 17,172. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.94% and the small-cap shed 0.32%. All of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  closed lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,471 shares advanced and 1,934 declined.

The top gainers in the market were  M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints, ITC and HCL Tech.  The top losers in the market were  Hindalco, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, IndusInd Bank,  Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL)  and Dr Reddy’s.

