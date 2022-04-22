Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday. The selling pressure across all sectors weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped down by 715 points or 1.23% to close at 57,197. NSE Nifty moved 221 points or 1.27% lower to close at 17,172. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.94% and the small-cap shed 0.32%. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange closed lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,471 shares advanced and 1,934 declined.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints, ITC and HCL Tech. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Dr Reddy’s.