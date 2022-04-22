Tamil Nadu makes face masks mandatory again; violators to be fined Rs 500

The Tamil Nadu government reinstated the penalty for people who do not wear face mask on Friday, citing an increase in the number of instances of Covid-19 and a lack of compliance with health regulations.

‘We have directed the officials of local administration, health and police department to collect fines from those members of the public who were not seen wearing a facial mask while in public places’, Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Following a reduction in the Covid trend, both daily additions and active cases in the state have been on the increase in recent days, with 39 new infections reported in the state on Thursday.

Radhakrishnan said that the collection of fines for not wearing a mask was loosened previously (as new instances in Tamil Nadu were diminishing), but individuals were observed not wearing a face mask in public these days.

The health department has authorised all district administrations to collect a fine of Rs 500 from the public for not wearing a mask and has urged people to follow the government’s Covid prevention instructions.