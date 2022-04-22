Time-lapse satellite pics of melting glaciers, deforestation shared by Google

As the globe prepares to celebrate Earth Day 2022 on Friday, April 22, Google has updated the doodle of its search engine to include pictures of melting glaciers, retreating snow cover, deforestation, and coral bleaching to warn users of the planet’s worsening climate and ecosystem.

The Google doodle for Earth Day includes replays of four time-lapse GIFs depicting glacial retreat at Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, glacial melt in Greenland’s Sermersooq, coral bleaching in Australia’s Lizard Island, and forests being destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought in Germany’s Harz, all created using satellite imagery and photographs over many years.

This year, Earth Day – a global annual event intended to elicit discussion and action on environmental issues – coincides with the release of the latest IPCC reports which show that the world is speeding toward stronger, more frequent disasters as a result of the climate crisis, with little time to turn things around.

‘Invest in our Planet’ is the theme for Earth Day 2022, with an emphasis on encouraging individuals, corporations, and world leaders to invest in and transition to greener technology and practices.