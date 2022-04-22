Today Lyrid Meteor shower to be seen in these Indian cities

From tonight till April 29, the annual Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible in Indian sky. However, due of its brightness, the moon may prevent people from seeing the phenomenon. Astronomers have long believed that meteor showers are best observed in the early morning, just before dawn, due to the brightness of the moon. The moon is expected to play spoil sport again this time, reducing visibility by 20-25 percent. Experts estimate at least 10-15 meteors will appear every hour, visible from Delhi, Kolkata, and other regions of the country. The peak will happen at 8:31 p.m. IST.

According to NASA, the Lyrid meteors have been seen for over 2,700 years and are known for leaving glowing dust trails and streaks in the night sky as they pass by. The meteors are part of a debris field left behind by Comet Thatcher, which is now hurtling through the solar system away from the Sun and is named for the constellation Lyra. In another 45 years, it will reverse its course. The comet is classified as a long period comet, taking 415 years to complete one circuit around the sun.

When comets pass through and leave chunks behind, debris fields form. When the Earth reaches these debris fields, depending on its rotation position, many chunks burn up in the atmosphere, resulting in meteor showers. The Lyrid Meteor Shower will bring an end to a nearly three-month period when the Earth was devoid of shooting stars.