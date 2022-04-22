‘When Nagavalli met Sethurama Iyer’, Actor Shobana visits Mammootty and crew at the CBI 5 shooting set | Watch

Actor- dancer Shobhana paid a visit to the shooting set of Megastar Mammootty’s upcoming movie ‘CBI-5- The Brain’. The makers of CBI 5 gave Shobana received her with bouquets of flowers and gave her a warm welcome. Mammootty was delighted to catch up with his old colleague, and the superstar also shared glimpses of their meeting on his social media handle.

Mammootty shared a video of the visit on his Instagram handle, showing that there has been no change in their friendship even though it’s been a long time since they shared screen space. In the video, we can see the duo, along with the movie crew, engaging in long conversations to having lunch, and clicking pictures, having a good time on the sets. Shobana dined with them and took several photos, and a selfie of Shobana and Mammotty clicked at set had gone viral on social media.

‘CBI 5 – The Brain’, directed by K Madhu, will hit the big screens worldwide on May 1. The Brain is the fifth in the series of the acclaimed CBI franchise, which began in the year 1988, in which Mammootty plays the iconic CBI officer named Sethurama Iyer. The teaser of the film, which was unveiled on April 7, indicated that Sethuarama Iyer will be investigating investigating a case of national importance this time.