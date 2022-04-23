5 accused in Jahangirupuri violence case charged under NSA sent to 8-day police custody, 4 jailed

Five of the main suspects in the Jahangirpuri violent incident have been sentenced to eight days in police custody, while four others have been sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody. Ansar, Salim, Dilshad, Sonu, and Ahir have all been charged under the National Security Act.

On Saturday, all nine accused were presented before the Rohini court through videoconferencing. The Crime Branch had told the court that the subject was highly sensitive, and that more research was needed to track out the other conspirators.

The Crime Branch further informed the court that during the course of the inquiry, the accused may be required to go to West Bengal and other locations. The police had requested an eight-day remand for the accused.

The court sent all five accused arrested under the NSA on an eight-day police remand, while the remaining four accused were sent to judicial custody.