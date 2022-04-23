Actor Will Smith spotted at Mumbai airport; First reported public appearance since Oscar controversy | Watch

Mumbai: In a first reported public appearance since Chris Rock slap controversy, Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Will Smith was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday.

The actor was seen dressed in an oversized white T-shirt that he teamed with the same colored pants over which he donned knee-length black shorts. The photos also showed a ‘mala’ around his neck. The 53-year-old superstar waved at media persons and humbly greeted the fans who came to click pictures with him. Accompanying the actor was a person who seemed to be a monk, dressed in saffron clothes typically worn by sadhus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is believed to be Smith’s first public appearance since he slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage last month. The purpose of the trip of the ‘King Richard’ actor has not been revealed yet. This is not the not the first time Smith has visited India. He visited Haridwar in 2019 as part of his Facebook Watch series; and also shot for his cameo in ‘Student of the Year 2’ in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Smith remained away from the spotlight after the Oscars slap incident.