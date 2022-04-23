Andhra Pradesh: Political row erupts over gang-rape case, women’s commission summons TDP chief

While visiting a 23-year-old gang-rape survivor in hospital, supporters of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh women’s commission chairperson V Padma got into a verbal altercation. Padma has issued a notice to N Chandrababu Naidu, the Leader of the Opposition, for ‘outraging and insulting’ her modesty.

On Friday, Naidu visited the Old GGH in Vijaywada, where the differently-abled victim had been admitted. V Padma, a member of the ruling YSR Congress, arrived at the same time to see the young woman.

Initially, Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu was not permitted to meet the victim. Padma, on the other hand, was allowed into the victim’s room when she arrived. TDP supporters were angered by the snub to their party’s leader, causing a ruckus. They raised slogans against Padma right in front of the victim. Padma and Naidu reportedly exchanged angry words, with TDP leader Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao joining in.