Arvind Kejriwal says BJP is scared of AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal, criticising Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for announcing 125 units of free electricity, saying his Himachal Pradesh counterpart was forced to make the offer because he was ‘scared’ of the AAP.

In a 20-minute speech in Chambi, near Dharamsala, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener also said he had been informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to push the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, which are scheduled for December, forward, but that his party was ready and confident of winning.

‘Thakur recently announced that his government will provide 125 units of electricity free to Himachalis. After this, he got snubbed by PM Modi, who instructed him not to repeat such offers,’ Speaking to the public at Chambi Maidan in Shahpur Assembly constituency, Mr. Kejriwal stated.

‘If the BJP is really serious about providing such relief to the public, then they should make such announcements in other BJP-ruled states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat,’he added. Mr Thakur, who recently presided over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chowgan, Chamba, announced a 50% reduction in HRTC bus fares for women and no water bill in rural areas, as well as free power to everybody up to 125 units.