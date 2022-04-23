Canada claims G20 cannot work with Russia at the table

After a week of protests against Moscow’s war in Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, Canada’s finance minister stated on Friday that the Group of 20 big countries cannot function properly as long as Russia is a member.

Officials from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other Western countries staged walkouts three days in a row whenever Russian officials spoke at the sessions, demonstrating their displeasure with Russia’s attendance.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors failed to agree on a conventional communiqué defining economic policy goals at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday, as Russia rejected forceful language denouncing its invasion of Ukraine.

The World Bank-IMF Development Committee and the IMF steering committee both failed to release joint statements. find out more

‘The G20 can’t function successfully with Russia at the table,’ Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a news conference in Washington with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.